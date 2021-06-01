Scottsdale Digital Marketing Agency MINT Social Named Best Large Advertising Agency in 2021 AZ Foothills Annual Poll

We are happy to be named as Best Large Advertising Agency in the ‘Best of our Valley’ issue.”
— Matt O’Brien, Founder/CEO of MINT Social
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scottsdale, AZ-based digital marketing agency MINT Social has been named Best Large Advertising Agency in the annual ‘Best of Our Valley’ issue from Arizona Foothills magazine.

It is another solid recognition win for MINT Social, which has won prior recognition from AZ Foothills in 2020 and 2019 for Best Social Networking and Online Media Firm.

“We are happy to be named as Best Large Advertising Agency in the ‘Best of our Valley’ issue. Online advertising is top of mind with our clients as well as being able to scale the lead gen and online sales budget,” said Matt O’Brien, Founder/CEO of MINT Social. “But it’s only one part of our overall digital marketing strategy for clients. We also have great strength in social media marketing, content marketing, and content syndication.”

Since its founding over a decade ago, local and national clients have found MINT Social to be the go to digital marketing agencies for growing their business.

MINT Social’s unique approach to online marketing is centered on accelerating successes and failures.

Every business MINT Social works with is unique, but ultimately the need to create a model for predictive results is needed. MINT Social calls this “truth” maps and uses an iterative process of failure hacking…fail fast to accelerate success.

About MINT Social
MINT Social is a digital marketing agency specializing in online advertising, social media marketing, content marketing and online branding. When you work with MINT Social, you will build your online presence and clientele. We accelerate online marketing results to help businesses get found and scale their business online.

Businesses hire us to:
* Build a content marketing engine to grow influence and engagement online
* Create a seamless online experience for search, social, mobile, and local marketing
* Attract and convert prospects into customers
* Retain and evangelize your customer base

