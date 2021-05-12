The Home Care Business Boom - How to Capitalize on It! Webinar for Home Health Care Entrepreneurs

Join DaveTheNurse as he discusses the Home Care Business Boom

Free Live Webinar from DaveTheNurse for Home Healthcare Entrepreneurs on Tuesday, March 25, 2021 at 12 PM (PDT)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attention home health care business entrepreneurs - If you want to capitalize on the growing home care business boom, then you need to register for a live LinkedIn webinar featuring entrepreneur Dave Soltau or DaveTheNurse on Tuesday, March 25th, 2021 at 12 pm (PDT).Register at this link: https://davethenurse.com/capitalize-on-home-care-business-boom-webinar-series/ When you register, you’ll secure your spot on the March 25th LIVE webinar to learn more about the AMAZING business opportunity in the home health care field! In the 30 minute webinar, DaveTheNurse will introduce you to the key aspects of Home Health Care, including:- Is a Home healthcare business right for you?- How much money you need to launch a home care business- How much money you can make over the next 5 years.- How the number of older seniors will continue to grow for a decade or longerBy 2030, experts say, older seniors aged 65 and above will account for nearly a quarter of the total U.S. population. As a result, home health care has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in the U.S. economy. More seniors are getting their care at home rather than in nursing homes and senior-assisted facilities. That means opportunities for entrepreneurs to build a thriving home care business in your town or city to care for these seniors.Dave the Nurse has already created a chance to learn this business in his video learning platform with the Health & Wealth Academy that offers entrepreneurs the information to learn, grow and start your own home care business. In these courses, aspiring home care entrepreneurs will learn how to:* Develop a turn-key entrepreneurial concept into a great business opportunity* Create and manage their own home care business* Find investors, find clients and create a thriving businessRegister at this link https://davethenurse.com/capitalize-on-home-care-business-boom-webinar-series/ to get a spot on the webinar to learn more about the HUGE growth opportunity in the home health care field. Don’t delay, limited slots available!DaveTheNurse BackgroundDave Soltau is an entrepreneur and registered nurse (RN, BSN) with over 23 years of experience. In his career, Dave served as an officer nurse in the Army Nurse Corps, provided care in the Emergency Department, the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, medical/surgical floors, and in the registry/per diem world. As a serial entrepreneur, Dave has co-founded two successful care companies, Advanced Clinical Associates, and the ACA Wellness Institute, generating over $30 million in sales. Dave is also a self-published author and public speaker.

Who is DaveTheNurse