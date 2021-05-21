NWABF, Lockton Companies & Stonepeak Partners Participate in the Arizona Folds of Honor Golf Event for American Heroes
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels has been charging ahead with putting together the pieces to develop sustainable aviation fuel for their Air Line Offtake Partner that will help cut carbon emissions from the traditional fuels the airline utilizes. But occasionally, and unfortunately rarely, they get to take time out for a relaxing day of golf with their colleagues to give back and donate to a great and worthy cause.
NWABF made their presence known last week at the 2021 Folds of Honor Wingman Open, held in Scottsdale, AZ at Grayhawk Golf Club. Folds of Honor raises money for scholarships for the children and families of our fallen Heroes who unfortunately don’t return from their deployments. It’s a great organization that truly helps these deserving families who have lost so much with the loss of their loved ones and our fallen Heroes.
NWABF's Manager, Dave Smoot, was introduced to FOH by Graeme Burnett, former Senior Vice-President of Fuels from Delta Air Lines in Atlanta at the Delta sponsored event in 2019 held at Stone Mountain. Smoot, who has a long-history of participating on Charity Boards and with raising money for local deserving charities met the FOH Founder, and several former Wounded Operators, who were all committed to the organization and was immediately captivated by the cause. When he returned to Arizona, he met the “then-President” of the FOH AZ, Kevin Cummings, through an introduction by the FOH President in Oklahoma, FOH’s Corporate Office. Kevin, who works at Lockton Companies, invited Smoot to join the FOH AZ Board, which Smoot did as soon as he was asked.
Steven Brown, an important member on the Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels team, was their honored guest for his past and current SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY.
Steven is a former 20-year Navy Seal Team VI member. Steven headed up the elite Sniper Team of Seal Team VI for 6 years, taught at Sniper School in Carolina and was former head of Training at Winter and Wilderness Survival School in Kodiak, AK for Seal Graduating Classes. Steven said at the Tournament; "Knowing our families will be taken care of if we don't come home from a mission, means the world to Operators like me! Thank you, Folds of Honor, Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, Lockton and Stonepeak for giving us that peace of mind. It means everything!"
Steven solidified our beliefs of why we were at the FOH AZ. “We have become committed to do what we can to raise money for FOH and with that one phrase from Steve, it really hit home”, said Smoot. Stonepeak, our Construction Equity Partner, made a generous donation to the cause even though they couldn’t be there and Lockton, through Kevin, is a continued big supporter. So NWABF was happy to join in this effort.
In the middle picture, Steven Brown is standing with Kevin Cummings, the former President of Folds of Honor AZ, and Regional Vice President of Lockton Companies, our preferred Project insurance provider. Kevin works alongside John Rathmell, Lockton Companies in Houston, TX. As fate would have it, John knows the funding Partners from Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, also located in Houston. NWABF believes in fate!
NWABF is proud to give back to the families of our fallen Heroes! Thanks to Stonepeak and Dave Smoot's great Sports buddies in the bottom picture, (which includes Project Partner Chris Whitworth), for their commitment, participation and dedication to this worthy organization!
About Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter: Of the one million-plus military dependents adversely affected by deployments, nearly 9 out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarship assistance. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission to close that gap by providing education support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The Folds of Honor motto says it best: “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.” Learn more about Folds of Honor Arizona: https://arizona.foldsofhonor.org/
