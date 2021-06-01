First Source Wireless, Inc Awarded DOD Contract for 3M Peltor Comtac VI Headsets
First Source Wireless to provide 3M Peltor Comtac VI headsets to the DOD to improve their communication abilities.
It’s important for teams like the DOD to keep constant communication and 3M Peltor headsets are designed to do just that and more.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Source Wireless, a dealer of 3M tactical communications headsets, to provide 3M Comtac VI headsets to the Department of Defense (DOD) to improve the communications of the modern warfighter. First Source Wireless, Inc a dealer of 3M tactical headsets, has been awarded a contract from the General Services Administration. Through this award, First Source Wireless a DBA of Waveband Communications, Inc will provide 3M Peltor Comtac VI headsets
— Taylor Thomas
Under the contract, First Source Wireless will deliver 100 3M Peltor Comtac VI headsets to the Department of Defense for a total of $72,000.
“We’re happy to be awarded this contract to supply industry-leading headsets to the Department of Defense to help them improve their communication in the field.” Says Taylor Thomas, Marketing Manager at First Source Wireless.
The Department of Defense or DOD is an integral part of the American government; it stands as the largest American government agency. The DOD includes the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. Communications play a large part in efficiently and safely achieving the goals the DOD sets.
The headsets, 3M Peltor Comtac VIs, supplied through this contract, will be used as tools to improve DOD communications. The improved boom microphone is noise-canceling for better communication in loud environments. Modern warfighting is filled with a variety of loud and disruptive noises, making clear communication challenging. Using the 3M Peltor Comtac VI will tremendously improve communication quality.
In addition to communication quality, these particular headsets provide optimal hearing protection with a noise reduction rating of 23 and environmental listening technology. The 3M Peltor Comtac VI features Omni-directional microphones and high-fidelity speakers which replicate sound clearly and accurately. The extensive technology features of the 3M Peltor Comtac VI will improve the communications for the Department of Defense.
About First Source Wireless, Inc: First Source Wireless was founded in 2002 to provide the critical communications industry with state-of-the-art communications equipment. Combining our small company agility with customer service, we deliver solutions while meeting critical deadlines.
