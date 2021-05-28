FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021 CONTACT: Whitney Swink, state regulatory entomologist Plant Industry Division 919-707-3742 Rob Trickel, forest health branch head N.C. Forest Service 919-857-4858 'Poolside Pests' program encourages pool owners to look for and report nonnative insects RALEIGH – Nonnative invasive pests are an increasing threat to our agricultural systems and forests. In recent years, invasive species have caused widespread mortality; for example, the emerald ash borer killing ash trees, hemlock woolly adelgid killing hemlock, and laurel wilt disease killing redbay and sassafras. “Two more nonnative invasive pests are at North Carolina’s doorstep – the Asian longhorned beetle recently found in South Carolina and the spotted lanternfly recently found in Virginia,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Both insects could cause devastating losses to North Carolina’s forests, agriculture and landscapes.” ‘Poolside Pests’ is a program aimed at increasing awareness of Asian longhorned beetle and spotted lanternfly and is so named because these pests are attracted to water and may be found in pools and pool filters. Pools across the state can serve as traps for these pests and North Carolinians are encouraged to report the pests if they see them. Early detection is critical because management tactics are most successful when a new invasion is detected and reported quickly. While the ‘Poolside Pests’ program targets pool owners and managers, it’s important that everyone keeps an eye out because these insects can be found anywhere. The Asian longhorned beetle is native to Asia and was first found in the U.S. in the mid-90s in New York. It has since popped up sporadically across the Northeast and Midwest until last year when it was found in the South for the first time and much closer to North Carolina than ever before. It attacks many species of hardwood trees but prefers maple. The spotted lanternfly is native to Southeast Asia and was first found in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. It is quickly expanding its range and, in 2018, was detected in Virginia and continues to spread toward North Carolina. It is a significant nuisance pest and a major pest of agriculture, specifically grapevines, fruit trees, hops, and many tree species. All North Carolinians are encouraged to learn how to recognize and report these pests, by going to https://www.poolsidepests.com/. If you suspect you have found one of these pests, click on the Report a Pest link on this page. ‘Poolside Pests’ is a collaborative effort between the Plant Industry Division, N.C. Forest Service and N.C. State University Cooperative Extension. -30-