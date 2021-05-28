Friday, May 28

Manuel Ellis yelled, ‘Can’t breathe,’ before dying in police restraints. Three officers now face charges. Just before midnight in March 2020, Manuel Ellis set out on his usual jaunt to pick up a late-night snack at his local 7-Eleven in Tacoma, Wash. But his stroll home was abruptly interrupted when police officers sprang out of their patrol car, wrestled Ellis to the ground, restrained his neck and legs, handcuffed him and Tasered him. “Can’t breathe, sir,” Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, pleaded in an incident caught on video. Minutes later, he was dead. Ellis’s death sparked protests over police brutality against people of color, inspiring Tacoma’s mayor to condemn the officers and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) to order an independent investigation. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Ted S. Warren/AP)