Discipline Data

Public School Districts

Special Education Discipline Data Due June 15:

Special Education discipline data must be updated in the district student information system and reflected in ADVISER by June 15th.  This must include a behavior, incident, and discipline attached to each record.  Please refer to discipline guidance at the following link: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/adviser-resources/#1533221816265-b51e789f-abfc

Please note that the audit window for this data closes June 30th.

Please contact Robyn Okamoto with questions (robyn.okamoto@nebraska.gov).

Discipline Data

