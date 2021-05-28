Hello,

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Bridge st, Waitsfield both ways are closed in the area of the covered bridge due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

