Construction to Continue on Interstate 229 from Exit 2 at Western Avenue to Exit 1 at Louise Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says pavement repair on southbound Interstate 229 continues at Exit 2 at Western Avenue through Exit 1 at Louise Avenue in the auxiliary lane and passing lane.

Southbound I-229 traffic is currently open in the driving lane during the pavement repair work.

The $2.9 million project will include PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing on I-229 northbound and southbound from Exit 1 (Louise Avenue) to Exit 2 (Western Avenue).

Pavement repair in the auxiliary lane of northbound I-229 will begin the week of Monday, May 31, 2021. During this week the southbound lanes of I-229 will remain open.

An early warning queue detection system has been put in place to warn drivers of traffic congestion in the work zone. There are three message boards associated with the queue detection system on I-229 southbound and two message boards on I-229 northbound before entering the work zone.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes and to slow down through the work zone. Motorists can expect congestion, slow speeds, and stopped traffic during times of heavy traffic during the mornings and evenings.

Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, Minnesota is the prime contractor for this project.

