FDLE arrests Central Florida roofer for grand theft

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, roofer Jason Beville, 38, of Crystal River, turned himself in on charges of grand theft in excess of $20,000 but less than $100,000, a second-degree felony.   The investigation showed that Beville defrauded at least five homeowners and small business owners in Brevard, Osceola and Citrus counties, taking tens of thousands of dollars to do roof repairs and then not doing the work. Several of his victims are elderly and/or disabled.   He was arrested by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 for grand theft after orchestrating a similar scheme to defraud other homeowners and business owners in Citrus County.   Beville turned himself in to the Citrus County Jail last night. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

