DAYTON T. BROWN, INC. MOURNS DEATH OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER
Larry made an indelible mark on our work in PAX River and brought tremendous leadership, fortitude, and dedication to growing the operation into the Mission Systems Division.”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) announced Larry Howard, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Mission Systems Division, located in Patuxent River, MD, lost his long and courageous battle with cancer on May 1, 2021.
— Dayton T. Brown, Jr.
“Our entire DTB team mourns this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Larry’s family,” said DTB’s Chairman and CEO, Dayton T. Brown, Jr. “Larry made an indelible mark on our work in PAX River and brought tremendous leadership, fortitude, and dedication to growing the operation into the Mission Systems Division. Perhaps the greatest legacy that Larry left to DTB was the talent and commitment of the team he assembled and their continued collaboration delivering exceptional support to our military customers,” he continued.
Larry was a career Naval Officer who retired with the rank of Captain after 33 years of distinguished service. He had been a valued member of the DTB team since 2012 and will be remembered and missed by the many lives he positively influenced.
Dayton T. Brown, Jr. announced that William Bradshaw, Vice President and Chief Engineer, has been named Vice President, Division Manager of Mission Systems and will retain his title as Chief Engineer. “With the passing of Larry, DTB has suffered a major loss. Notwithstanding that loss, I am confident that Bill and the rest of the PAX River team will continue the work of growing the business and providing exceptional service to our customers,” Mr. Brown said.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, and automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement, and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D training and support. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning support.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. Offering the breadth and depth of engineering expertise required to understand system requirements for design, prototyping, production, and support, Mission Systems delivers the best solution for your mission-critical program.
For additional information, visit our website.
Theresa Taro
Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
+1 631-275-3092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn