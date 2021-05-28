Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A501689
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/27/21, approximately 1720 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rte 100, Troy
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Gaudreau
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper measured a Ford F150 traveling at 83 MPH in a 50 MPH zone on Rte 100 in Troy. A stop of the vehicle was effected and the operator identified as Gaudreau. Gaudreau was issued a citation to appear in court for suspicion of Excessive Speed and released from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21, 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
