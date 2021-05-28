Derby Barracks/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501689

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/27/21, approximately 1720 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rte 100, Troy

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Gaudreau

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper measured a Ford F150 traveling at 83 MPH in a 50 MPH zone on Rte 100 in Troy. A stop of the vehicle was effected and the operator identified as Gaudreau. Gaudreau was issued a citation to appear in court for suspicion of Excessive Speed and released from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21, 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.