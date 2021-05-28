Dr. Destini Copp and Dr. Jerry Bailey Discussions with Candice Georgiadis
Dr. Destini Copp, host of The Course Creator’s MBA Podcast and the Creator of the OneClick MBA membership
Sleep: Set a scheduled bed & wake time for each day. Stick to it. Keeping your bed & waking time the same each day NO MATTER what happens [..] is key to getting the amount of rest & recovery you need.
What are your “Top Five Ways That Influencers Can Monetize Their Brand” . (Please share a story or example for each.)
Influencers are often frustrated by the time, energy, and effort they spend in creating content, but not seeing a financial return on their investment.
The good news is you don’t have to wait for years after you’ve launched your brand to start monetizing your content. I’ve tested and tried all the examples below. Here’s a bonus: these options don’t require a ton of upfront investment!
Launch a podcast and secure sponsors
There are several ways you can use a podcast to monetize your brand. One is to secure sponsors who pay you to read an ad in your own voice. This is a powerful advertising message for sponsors because your audience trusts your feedback and is more likely to try out a product or brand that you’re promoting.
If you’re just getting started with your podcast, sign up to be an affiliate for a product that you know and love. You can include your affiliate link in your podcast show notes (you’ll need to follow FTC guidelines for disclosing that you’re an affiliate). For anyone who clicks on the link and purchases the product, you’ll receive a small commission.
Create a paid membership community
This option is very similar to my OneClick MBA membership. Each month, we publish a new issue for our members. The issues include time-saving templates, swipe files, and simplified MBA-like training for modern entrepreneurs. We also offer coaching with Ask Me Anything sessions and support directly in the membership.
What I like about memberships is the monthly recurring revenue they provide so you have a consistent income coming in every month from your membership.
Affiliate marketing with brands and products that you love to promote
We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?
The three main blockages, I believe, is the knowledge of how to do it, implementing it on a daily basis, and then celebrating the success of that. Those three things are key in learning how to really just start incorporating vegetables into the diet, how to exercise a little bit more, how to get more sleep. Taking away things from, you know, getting the electronics out of your life, several hours before bed — that’s really key knowing in dietarily wise, like you can really eat less sugar, eat more vegetables by simply eating the rainbow, not Skittles the candy, but the rainbow of colors of vegetables. Eat those every single day that — you know, Roy G Bev, the red, orange, yellow, blue, green, indigo, violet, the colors we learned. Every single day, right there you have eight colors of vegetables and eight cups of food that you wouldn’t have before. That’s the simplest way to do it is pick that color each every day, pick a cup, pick those colors, pick a food form and eat them. That’s going to make you get those vegetables in every single day. And that’s a simple way you can incorporate eating more vegetables and avoid junk because you’re going to be full and have lots of energy and not want to eat sugar. How to exercise more, get moving, just get out and go for a walk, get into nature, celebrate nature by what’s called forest bathing. The Japanese study this for a long time and showed that those who got out into nature and walked around in nature actually had better health, lower cortisol, and stress response in their system, better cardiovascular markers and better neurological, better neurological function. Simply getting outside and walking, sleep wise, track it, use a tracking device to track your sleep. So you know how you’re sleeping, what’s disturbing you. You can see how exercise and nutrition affects your sleep. Those three main things are really key to doing that and that’s how you integrate it. Eating the rainbow for vegetables is really, really key. You’ll cut the sugar out cause you’ll be full from eating all those.
