Rhea Freeman, Barb Hazelton & Jo Briggs Sit Down with Fotis Georgiadis

Your brand is the core of everything you do. It’s what people believe about you, say about you, and share about you. It’s what they expect when they deal with/work with you. It’s everything.” — Rhea Freeman, founder of the Small & Supercharged Podcast

Barb Hazelton & Jo Briggs, The Single Process

In your opinion, what are the most common mistakes people make going through a divorce? What can be done to avoid that?Barb: Choosing the wrong process. There are three ways to go about a divorce and choosing the wrong one can set you back financially and add years of emotional stress. For example, mediation can be very productive and expedient, but if you aren’t in the same place with the same end-goal, it’s almost impossible to get to the finish line.Choosing the right attorney is also critical. Make sure the two of you communicate really well, that you understand the fee structure and what their strengths and weaknesses. If you hire a “shark” that over-reaches, don’t be surprised when he doesn’t quickly reach an amicable resolution on your behalf.Jo: Not focusing on what’s in the best interests of the children: I cannot tell you how often I hear “he / she is threatening to fight for sole custody,” “we are still fighting over the parenting plan,” or “he / she is trying to alienate me from my kids”. In the majority of instances, it is absolutely in the best interests of children to have both parents equally involved and for the kids to think highly of both their parents. The idea that you are “winning” by sidelining the other parent is such flawed thinking. We learned so much that made it clear how much damage you inflict on the kids when you engage in these tactics.Not understanding your finances: And I’m mostly talking to the women out there! I have 2 graduate degrees and plenty of smarts, but I had completely lost track of our finances during the course of our marriage. As I started the divorce proceedings (actually in the months before filing!) I should have rolled up my sleeves and made sure I understood exactly where things stood and what my finances would look like post-divorce. Instead, I asked my soon to be ex-husband to fill out my financial affidavit for me! It created an uneven playing field (of my own doing) during the divorce negotiations and made it more difficult to plan for my future.Rhea Freeman, founder of the Small & Supercharged PodcastCan you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.Fonts. I love a good font as much as the next person, but they can and do date, and free ones can and do get overused. If you have a font that has dated, then it might be worth considering an upgrade here. A few rebrands ago, I picked a font that, when I selected it, wasn’t that popular- and I liked that. Then, one day, I received a parcel through the post from a high street chain which had ‘my’ font on the side with a tagline. I decided it had become too common then. Looking to adjust fonts can be a simple and effective way of refreshing a brand and bringing it up to date with minimal effort.Colors. Work with a designer on your colour palette. With social media and all the different types of content and imagery we are meant to create nowadays, it’s nice to have more than one or two colours to use on your content, but you also want to make sure these work together. There are lots of amazing designers out there who can help you make better decisions when it comes to this.Consistency. When we upgrade our branding, sometimes it isn’t upgraded on every platform we use. And this can just look a bit lazy on our part. Try your best to change everything if you decide on a more dramatic change, so things don’t get forgotten.Share. Tell your customers what you’re doing and why. Social media helps us to build tribes of engaged, loyal followers, and the least we can do is share our journey with them. Better still, get them involved in the process so they feel part of the decision. You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

