‘Windy Hill Farm’ – A Stately Fauquier County VA Country Estate set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Acreage of this size is rare in Fauquier County, and we look forward to having the ownership of this treasure passed along to you at the PRICE YOU BID”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of ‘Windy Hill Farm’ a 57 acre Fauquier County country estate on Tuesday, June 8 at 6 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“This lovely Fauquier County heirloom has been owned and occupied by the family since 1963, and has been the epicenter of countless precious memories,” said Nicholls. “Acreage of this size is rare in Fauquier County, and we look forward to having the ownership of this treasure passed along to you at the PRICE YOU BID!! “This lovely property has the potential to continue to be a showplace and family retreat for many years to come.”
“Located at 14003 Royalls Mill Road, Sumerduck, VA, ‘Windy Hill Farm’ is a 57.5± acre country estate with a 4 bedroom 2 bath 2,400± sq. ft. farm house, barns, shop, storage buildings, 2 ponds and fencing,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
It is centrally located only 11 miles from Rt. 28, 14 miles from Rt. 29/15, 14 miles from GEICO; 16 miles from I-95, 21 miles from Warrenton and 22 miles from Culpeper noted Strauss.
Windy Hill Farm’s home highlights include a galley style kitchen with conveying appliances; dining room; family room; living room; bedroom w/handicap accessible bathroom on main level; enclosed side porch/mud room and attic w/pull down steps. Additional features of note are a metal roof, large front porch, wood flooring, and deep drilled well & septic system (new approx. 8 years ago).
Other ‘Windy Hill Farm’’ noteworthy attributes include:
- Home was built in 1882 w/an addition in 1929
- 2 ponds
- Board & wire fencing throughout property
- 5 bay cinder block open building (approx. 22'x58')
- 3 bay pole building & storage shed (approx. 20'x58')
- Barn w/hay loft & attached run-in shed
- 12'x18' storage shed
- 9'x9' well house w/porch
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
email us here
‘Windy Hill Farm Auction’ - Located at 14003 Royalls Mill Road, Sumerduck, VA,