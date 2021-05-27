Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Morris Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:44 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside a residential building, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Aaron Bourne, of Woodbridge, VA.

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested and transported a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Felony Murder.