Middlesex Barracks / 3 Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A301994
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 05/27/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1430 HOURS
STREET: WATERBURY-STOWE RD.
TOWN: WATERBURY CENTER
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NATURAL FOODS MARKET
WEATHER: CLEAR AND DRY
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY; MEDIUM TRAFFIC
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: JAMES THOMPSON
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CHARLOTTE, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: TACOMA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: JAMES GOZGIT
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RUSSELL, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU
VEHICLE MODEL: FORESTER
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALLED
INJURIES: HEAD, NECK, AND ARM
HOSPITAL: UVM MEDICAL CENTER
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: CLAUDIA CHESEBRO
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY CENTER, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: CHEVROLET
VEHICLE MODEL: 200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: TOTALLED
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Dept., Waterbury Ambulance and officers from Barre PD, Berlin PD, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a three vehicle crash with reported injuries. Through subsequent investigation, it was determined that Vehicle #1 had crossed the center line and struck Vehicle #2 and #3, causing both Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 to overturn. No impairment was detected from any of the operators. Operator #1 was issued a VCVC for failing to drive to the right. As a result of the crash, Waterbury-Stowe Rd. was closed for a short period of time to clear the roadway of debris.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6042157 Driving Right T23 VSA 1031
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
