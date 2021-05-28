Middlesex Barracks / 3 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A301994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1430 HOURS

STREET: WATERBURY-STOWE RD.

TOWN: WATERBURY CENTER

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: NATURAL FOODS MARKET

WEATHER: CLEAR AND DRY

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY; MEDIUM TRAFFIC

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: JAMES THOMPSON

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CHARLOTTE, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: TACOMA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: JAMES GOZGIT

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RUSSELL, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: FORESTER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALLED

INJURIES: HEAD, NECK, AND ARM

HOSPITAL: UVM MEDICAL CENTER

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: CLAUDIA CHESEBRO

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY CENTER, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: CHEVROLET

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: TOTALLED

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Dept., Waterbury Ambulance and officers from Barre PD, Berlin PD, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a three vehicle crash with reported injuries. Through subsequent investigation, it was determined that Vehicle #1 had crossed the center line and struck Vehicle #2 and #3, causing both Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 to overturn. No impairment was detected from any of the operators. Operator #1 was issued a VCVC for failing to drive to the right. As a result of the crash, Waterbury-Stowe Rd. was closed for a short period of time to clear the roadway of debris.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6042157 Driving Right T23 VSA 1031

LODGED - N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

