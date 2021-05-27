Railroad Crossing Repair Work to Temporarily Close S.D. Highway 45

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 27, 2021 Contact: Robert Ward, Project Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

IPSWICH, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company will begin railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Highway 45 in Ipswich on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The railroad crossing repair operations will temporarily close S.D. Highway 45. There will be no suitable local detours and it is recommended that traffic find an alternate route.

Work on the project is part of BNSF’s operations to complete railroad crossing repair work throughout the general area.

The overall completion date for the project is Thursday, June 3, 2021.

