Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,072 in the last 365 days.

Special Education Part B and C Exiting Data

Public Schools Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESU’s

Special Education Part B and Part C Exiting Due June 15:

Part B and Part C children exiting Special Education/Early Intervention must be updated in the district student information system and reflected in ADVISER by June 15.  If children are exiting the district, both the enrollment and special education records must reflect an exit code that is relevant to the program the child is enrolled in.  Please reference the ADVISER Data Elements guidance found at the following link: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/adviser-resources/#1533221816265-b51e789f-abfc

 

Please note that, new this year, students/children who exit over the summer must be updated in the district student information system by October 2nd when data will be locked.

You just read:

Special Education Part B and C Exiting Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.