Special Education Part B and C Exiting Data

Public Schools Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESU’s

Special Education Part B and Part C Exiting Due June 15:

Part B and Part C children exiting Special Education/Early Intervention must be updated in the district student information system and reflected in ADVISER by June 15. If children are exiting the district, both the enrollment and special education records must reflect an exit code that is relevant to the program the child is enrolled in. Please reference the ADVISER Data Elements guidance found at the following link: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/adviser-resources/#1533221816265-b51e789f-abfc

Please note that, new this year, students/children who exit over the summer must be updated in the district student information system by October 2nd when data will be locked.