Missouri State Parks hosts Katy Trail Bicentennial Work Party Challenge June 5

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 27, 2021 – Missouri State Parks challenges outdoor enthusiasts to give back to the places they love by volunteering in the Katy Trail Bicentennial Work Party Challenge from 9 a.m. to noon on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 5.

This year, in honor of both National Trails Day and Missouri’s bicentennial, Missouri State Parks encourages the public to lace up their hiking boots, dust off their work gloves and grab a trash bag to help clean up the trail. The goal is to have at least 200 volunteers contributing a total of 200 hours of service for 200 years of Missouri history!

National Trails Day encourages people to discover their local trails, become active in trail issues and share their excitement for the outdoors.

This is a great way for those who love to hike or bike the Katy Trail to get outdoors, get a little exercise and participate in a Missouri bicentennial event in a safe, socially distanced way. Volunteers can use their own trash bags or pick up trash bags at one of the participating state park locations, either on the day of the event or in advance. Participants are welcome to choose their preferred section of trail for cleanup and simply place closed, filled trash bags on the side of the trail for park staff to pick up.

Participants can register online at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site and the following Katy Trail State Park trailheads: St. Charles Trailhead, McKittrick Trailhead, Marthasville Trailhead, Sedalia Trailhead, North Jefferson Trailhead, New Franklin Trailhead and Windsor Trailhead.

Volunteers are encouraged to take a selfie during the trail cleanup and stop by or contact First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site or any of the participating Katy Trail State Park trailhead locations to receive a small souvenir in recognition of their participation and service.

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. For more information about the event, call First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site at 636-940-3322.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###