Deutschheim State Historic Site hosts bicentennial garden tour June 5-6

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 27, 2021 – Deutschheim State Historic Site invites the public to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial with a visit to heirloom gardens during the annual Hermann Garden Club tour weekend Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will learn about 19th century gardening techniques, heirloom plants and their uses during Missouri's early settlement period.

Free handouts on German immigrant gardening practices will be available. On Saturday, dulcimer music from the 19th century will be performed periodically. Regular guided house tours will not be offered on June 5 and 6. There is no admission fee to enjoy Deutschheim’s gardens during this special event.

This event is held in conjunction with the annual Hermann Garden Club's Town and Country Garden Tour. For more information, visit hermanngardentours.com.

Deutschheim State Historic Site is located at 107 West Second Street in Hermann. For more information about the bicentennial garden tour, call Deutschheim State Historic Site at 573-486-2200.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

