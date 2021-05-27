Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,061 in the last 365 days.

Asphalt Concrete Overlay to Begin on U.S. Highway 85 Next Week

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, May 27, 2021 Contact: Jim Dorfschmidt, Project Manager, 605-210-2212

 

LUDLOW, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin laying an asphalt overlay four miles south of Ludlow on U.S. Highway 85, beginning the week of May 31, 2021.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Work on the project includes an asphalt overlay, new centerline rumble strips, edge rumble strips, and pavement markings.

The prime contractor on the $540,000 project is Anderson Western Inc. from Bismarck, ND. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 29, 2021.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Asphalt Concrete Overlay to Begin on U.S. Highway 85 Next Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.