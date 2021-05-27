Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of 66-Unit Multifamily Asset in Muscatine, IA

The property was maintained very well by the owners and was a great fit for the Buyer who plans to hold as a long term investment.”
— James Clough
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the sale of a 66-Unit Multifamily asset in Muscatine, IA.

The Contree Manoir Apartments was built between in 1977 and is in Muscatine, IA a town 30 miles southwest of the Quad Cities. This was only the second time the property has been sold since it was built.

The complex had 5 separate buildings containing 6- efficiency, 11 one-bedroom, and 49 two-bedroom units.

The property had been meticulously maintained the Seller, a family partnership, for 10 years. The Buyer was a family trust from suburban Chicago, looking to diversify their assets out of Illinois.

The Buyer and Seller were represented by Shaun Buss & James Clough of Triad Real Estate Partners and the loan was procured by Jim Vozza of CBRE.

James Clough
Triad Real Estate Partners
+1 773-551-1268
jclough@triadrepartners.com
