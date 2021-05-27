Turnpike bridge replacement to cause temporary detours in June and July

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – A bridge deck replacement project on Interstate 77 in Mercer County (the West Virginia Turnpike) will require temporary detours in June and July. The West Virginia Parkways Authority has scheduled an accelerated bridge deck replacement project at the Athens Exit Ramp (Exit 14) on I-77 South. Construction will take place June 21-23 and July 11-22. The exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from June 21-23 to prepare for the project. The ramp will be closed 24 hours a day from July 11-22 to allow for the actual deck removal and replacement. While the exit ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Princeton Exit 9 and back to the northbound Exit 14 ramp.​