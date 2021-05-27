WVDOT awards massive contract for MacCorkle Avenue ADA ramps

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The first of three major construction projects has been awarded to upgrade MacCorkle Avenue through Kanawha City. The MacCorkle Avenue ADA ramp project is in conjunction with two other major upgrade projects on MacCorkle Avenue, which include repaving the highway from 40th Street to 56th Street, and a drainage correction and reconstruction project from 33rd Street to 40th Street. The ADA ramp project, let on May 11, 2021 and awarded on May 21, is the first of the three to be awarded. The $570,000 construction project, awarded by the West Virginia Department of Transportation to SQP Construction Group, is to install 105 curb cuts along MacCorkle Avenue from 35th Street to 58th Street in Kanawha City. The project is part of an ongoing plan to bring all West Virginia highways into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. District 1 has set aside $5 million a year for the next five years for ADA compliance projects. District 1 includes Boone, Clay, Kanawha, and Mason counties. District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth said the MacCorkle Avenue project is important to improve accessibility and make it safer and more convenient to use Kanawha City sidewalks and roadways. “We’re looking forward to doing this project,” Rushworth said. “We need to make our roads and highways as accessible to everyone as possible.” The MacCorkle Avenue ramp project is part of a federally mandated ADA transition plan. DOT has already upgraded 25 percent of all ramps on state roads and highways. “The West Virginia Department of Transportation initiated a new innovative program to systematically improve the condition of all ramps providing access to mobility challenged individuals using the state highway system,” said Greg Bailey, DOT Chief Engineer of Operations. “This program involves utilizing eligible federal funds to improve ramps that provide access to mobility challenged utilizing sidewalks and other facilities along state highways. By utilizing the federal funds in this manner, we have been able to provide much needed access to individuals who rely on this for some of their basic needs.” Contracts were also awarded in May to install ADA access points on Philippi Road in Junior, North Main Street in Philippi, Sand Fork Road in Sand Fork, and in the town of Glenville. ADA projects were also awarded in Wardensville, Romney, Paw Paw, and Weirton.​