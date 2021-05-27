Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Utah COVID-19 Briefing: May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Tags: COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (May 27, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Dr. Michelle Hofmann, deputy director of the Utah Department of Health, will provide updates on the ongoing pandemic at 11 a.m.

You can watch the briefing on the governor’s Facebook, YouTube or Instagram. ASL interpretation will be provided. Traducción al español en Univision 32.

You can find the latest information on the coronavirus in Utah at coronavirus.utah.gov.

