Announcement of

Board Member Vacancy

May 2, 2024

Applications are now being accepted for a member position on the Board of Pardons and Parole.

This position results from the need to fill a longstanding vacancy.

Applications must be submitted online by Friday, May 17, 2024. Questions, or to apply, please

contact Jennifer Yim at 801-261-6464 or jmyim@utah.gov.

Selection Process

Utah law authorizes the Board to submit between three and five names to the Governor

for consideration. The Governor will appoint a board member, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

Board members serve a term of five years and the potential for additional term(s).

Minimum Requirements

Board members must be citizens of the United States and residents of the State of Utah.

Board members may not hold any other office in the government of the United States, the

State of Utah or any other state, or of any county government or municipal corporation

State of Utah or any other state, or of any county government or municipal corporation within a state. Board members should have a post-graduate degree, equivalent to or exceeding a

Master’s degree and at least seven years in a criminal justice, corrections, social or

Master’s degree and at least seven years in a criminal justice, corrections, social or behavioral sciences, public administration, law or related fields. Board members may not engage in any occupation or business inconsistent with the

members’ duties.

The mission of the Board of Pardons and Parole is to protect public safety through informed and just decisions that

consider victim input, the accountability of those under our jurisdiction, risk reduction and rehabilitation.