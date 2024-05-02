Gov. Cox appoints Dan Bokovoy to BOPP

Submit Release
May 2, 2024 

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox appoints Dan Bokovoy to Board of Pardons and Parole

SALT LAKE CITY (May 2, 2024)  – Gov. Spencer Cox has named Dan Bokovoy to the Board of Pardons and Parole (BOPP). This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. This position results from the retirement of former BOPP Chair Carrie Cochran. 

“With his experience providing legal counsel to the Board of Pardons and Parole, Dan Bokovoy is uniquely qualified to join as a board member,” Gov. Cox said. “His insight and experience will be a tremendous asset to the board and the people of Utah will benefit from his service.”

Bokovoy is currently an assistant attorney general in the Utah Attorney General’s Office serving as general counsel for the Department of Corrections, a position he’s held since 2018. In this role, he represents Adult Probation & Parole (AP&P) in BOPP evidentiary hearings and supervises attorneys who represent the BOPP and Utah Office for Victims of Crimes (UOVC). Prior to his current position, Bokovoy was an assistant district attorney for the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, deputy county attorney at the Uintah County Attorney’s Office and a law clerk/bailiff at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at San Diego, a master’s degree from the University of Utah and a J.D. from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah. 

“I am honored that Gov. Cox has nominated me to the Board of Pardons and Parole,” Bokovoy said. “I am humbled when I consider the role that the Board plays in protecting public safety. If I am confirmed, I will strive to protect public safety through making informed parole decisions that justly weigh the interest of the victims, offender accountability, and rehabilitation efforts.”

