Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Announces the Addition of Cherylyn Harley LeBon to Copart Board of Directors
Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, announces that Partner Cherylyn Harley LeBon has joined Copart Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CPRT) Board of Directors, effective May 26, 2021.
Ms. LeBon currently serves as a Partner with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig based in Washington, D.C., where she is a member of the firm’s Corporate and Government Contracts practice. Prior to joining Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, Ms. LeBon served for 10 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of KLAR Strategies, a business strategy firm she founded.
In addition to her legal and business expertise, Ms. LeBon has extensive experience in senior executive roles within the United States federal government. Ms. LeBon served during the George W. Bush Administration as an Assistant Administrator for Intergovernmental Affairs, as Deputy Chief of Staff, and as Deputy Director of Field Operations for the Small Business Administration. Additionally, Ms. LeBon served as appointee in the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs with the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the second largest federal agency, serving military veterans and active-duty personnel.
Ms. LeBon is a former Senior Counsel with the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where she was responsible for judicial nominations, civil and human rights, and Congressional oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice. Earlier in her career, she was a counsel in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Prior to her government service, Ms. LeBon spent several years working in Europe through the Robert Bosch Stiftung (Foundation) as a finance and telecommunications advisor to the German Bundestag (Congress) and as an international transaction specialist for Mannesmann Corporation.
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
*****
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.
Facebook – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Twitter - @DBLLawyers
LinkedIn – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Instagram - @DBL_lawyers
YouTube – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter