Middlesex Barracks - Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301985
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 05/26/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1015 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: SEABURY PLACE, WATERBURY, VT
VIOLATION: DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ACCUSED: JACOB ROGEN
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT
VICTIM: KELLY WILKINS
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report advising Jacob Rogen screamed profanities at Wilkins on Seabury Place, Waterbury, VT. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rogen had engaged in tumultuous and disorderly behavior. Rogen was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648