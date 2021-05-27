Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks - Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER                          

STATION:  MIDDLESEX BARRACKS                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1015 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: SEABURY PLACE, WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

 

ACCUSED:  JACOB ROGEN                                           

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT

 

VICTIM: KELLY WILKINS

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report advising Jacob Rogen screamed profanities at Wilkins on Seabury Place, Waterbury, VT. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rogen had engaged in tumultuous and disorderly behavior. Rogen was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/01/21 at 0830 hours       

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 




