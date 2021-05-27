Middlesex Barracks - Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 05/26/21 AT APPROXIMATELY 1015 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: SEABURY PLACE, WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ACCUSED: JACOB ROGEN

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: MONTPELIER, VT

VICTIM: KELLY WILKINS

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above data and time, Vermont State Police received a report advising Jacob Rogen screamed profanities at Wilkins on Seabury Place, Waterbury, VT. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rogen had engaged in tumultuous and disorderly behavior. Rogen was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648