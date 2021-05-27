Rutland Barracks / MV Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402032 and 21B402033

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2021, at approximately 0759 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarterline Road, Clarendon, VT and High Road, Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: Operation Without Consent of Owner

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Bruce Colvin

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 27, 2021, at approximately 0759 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified motor vehicle complaint on Quarterline Road involving a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 stuck on a logging trail in the woods. Soon after that same vehicle was reported stolen from High Road sometime between 10:00PM the previous night and 8:00 AM this morning. The vehicle was damaged during the theft and was recovered from Quarterline Road.

Anyone with information pertaining to this vehicle theft is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101.

The Vermont State Police would always like to remind people to lock their vehicles and to not leave their keys or valuables inside their vehicle.