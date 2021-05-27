Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge Repairs Scheduled on I-20 in Harrison County

Maintenance repairs will be made to six bridges on Interstate 20 in western Harrison County during the coming year according to plans approved in May by TxDOT.

“We will be making repairs to the concrete decking, making necessary repairs to the structures and replacing bridge railing as needed,” said Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “Bridges scheduled for this work are at BNSF Railroad, Mason Creek and Clarks Creek.”

DBI Services of Hazelton, PA was awarded the contract for the construction projects with a bid of $692,721.

Work on the projects should begin in July and take about 10 months to complete, Starkes said.

