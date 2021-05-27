Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Sidewalks Scheduled for Streets in Marshall

New sidewalks will be constructed along Johnson Street and Five Notch Road in Marshall during the coming year according to plans approved in May by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” said Wendy Starkes, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “The new sidewalks will be constructed on the south side of Johnson Street from Garrett Street to Five Notch Road then down the west side of Five Notch Road to Positive Place.”

The sidewalks will be six feet wide and will include wheel chair ramps to make them meet all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Blackstone Concrete Ventures of Lubbock was awarded the contract for the construction project with a bid of $477,174. Funding for most of the project comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program that covers 80 percent of the cost with the city of Marshall paying the remaining 20 percent.

Work on the project should begin in July of this year and take about a year to complete, Starkes said.

