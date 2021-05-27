BlackFin Group Promotes Monique Shuler to Director
Monique has proven that she is an excellent collaborator, communicator, team player and industry leader. We are fortunate to have her on the team.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry, has announced the promotion of Senior Consultant Monique Shuler to Director. In her new role, Shuler will be responsible for leading multiple project teams within BlackFin Group, serving as a client project manager and coordinating with client leaders.
“No promotion is taken lightly at BlackFin, but with Monique the decision was very easy,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “Monique has proven that she is an excellent collaborator, communicator, team player and industry leader. We are fortunate to have her on the team.”
Shuler has over 13 years’ experience managing a wide range of business projects, technology projects, and project teams in the Mortgage Servicing sector. While primarily specialized in Mortgage Servicing, her broad experience in leadership, management, as a business analyst, and a project manager provides her the ability to step into any lender project and support their specific project needs.
Before BlackFin Group, Shuler managed and worked with multiple project teams while at Clayton Fixed Income Services, Statebridge, and Specialized Loan Servicing – a Fannie Mae ‘Star Performer’ Award Winner. Throughout Shuler’s career, she has been responsible for leading and managing servicing operations teams, projects, and collaborating with investors to ensure successful delivery.
She has extensive experience in Loan Boarding (Acquisitions and Releases), as Quality Control Analyst, and extensive experience working on Special Loans and Modification teams. She has also served as Operations Manager and Business Control Manager on GSE related projects.
Shuler is in the process of earning her Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification. She served as panel speaker at the 2018 International Women’s Day conference and was routinely recognized by Statebridge as an outstanding performer. Shuler earned her master’s degree at Colorado State University.
BlackFin Group is committed to supporting the career development of its staff, providing all team-members both the opportunity to fully leverage their existing knowledge, skills, and experience, and providing individuals additional challenges, opportunities, and new experiences that will help allow individuals to effectively grow their career. The company’s goal is to positively impact their earnings potential, career potential, while increasing their overall value to the firm and BlackFin Group clients.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
