Tecknologia – Covid-19 and Social Responsibility
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of thousands of jobs, if not more, have been affected around the globe since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year resulting in equal number of families going through financial difficulties.
Professionals going through such difficult situations often try to enhance their skills and gain professional certifications in order to increase their chances of landing another suitable job. In desperation, professionals spend huge chunks of their hard-earned savings on acquiring new skills leading to certifications in demand.
While global training industry has seen a huge drop in demand from corporate sector for trainings, there has been a surge in demand for trainings by professionals affected by COVID-19 directly or indirectly. Following guidelines from governments across the globe, most of the physical classroom trainings have been converted into virtual classroom (video conferencing) trainings, keeping the possibilities of being trained by professional trainers still alive.
The unprecedented time of our lives demands unprecedented empathy and support from all quarters of life. Unfortunately, some of the global players in the industry have been still busy hoarding profits. Such players would not be wrong in claiming that they have slashed the prices of their trainings. However, they forgot to slash their profits… rather they slashed the pay rates of their permanent and contract trainers and staff. It remains a fact that most of the global training providers made their staff redundant or availed government backed job support schemes. Rather than supporting their own employees in such difficult times, such organisations left no stone unturned to increase their profitability.
Verified evidences confirm that biggest players in the industry are the most unethical. Some of mentioned training providers declared millions of pounds in pre-tax profit, in their tax returns for past fiscal year yet instead of supporting their trainers in such difficult times they resorted to reducing the pay rate to only a fraction of pre-covid date rates.
Tecknologia not being a big player in the industry has still done its bit, going over and beyond its means. While big players in the industry continued making profits, Tecknologia has been fulfilling their social responsibilities by helping out the professionals (on furlough and/ or facing redundancy/ joblessness) in need.
Between February 2020 and February 2021, Tecknologia’s 25% delegates attended their trainings completely free while half of Tecknologia’s delegates received 50% or more discount on their trainings. COVID-19 is not done and dusted and so isn’t Tecknologia’s support for affected professionals as Tecknologia continues to all it can to assist the professionals in getting back into the job market.
While you next choose a training provider for your learning needs in future, consider the facts and support those who have supported the professionals in need at the time when they needed it most!
Waseem Chaudhry
Waseem Chaudhry
