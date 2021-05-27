Bonanzaville honoring veterans with exhibit and gathering

VALLEY NEWS LIVE - Along with an exhibit, Bonanzaville is honoring veterans with a barbecue picnic prepared by veterans for veterans and a performance from the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band. This event will go from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Read more...
