KO MANAGEMENT INC. TO INVEST $50M OVER 5YRS INTO THE MABLETON COMMUNITY
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAY 19, 2021 (Atlanta, GA) KO Management has already began a series of multiple construction projects ranging from residential to commercial development in the Mablestone area. The projects which has commenced with the breaking ground of land to install the uber modern diverse housing development serving cutting edge architecture located just one block from Cobb County Fire Department. KO Management's investment plans will be implemented over a 5 year period to add value to the community by building additional subdivisions in a planned phase 2, 3 and 4 commercial projects in hopes of supporting in the city’s future growth as a viable place for both residential living and commercial hub across all economic levels. The phased projects will consists of building blocks which will house mixed use offices like salons, gym and professional offices, which will create job opportunities for Mableton residents.
The CEO and President of KO Management, Kareem Okereke, states - “I am excited to be able to bring jobs to the community.” He believes in his own words that “Mableton is a vibrant city with an expanding workforce, and I look forward to contributing to the community.”
ABOUT KAREEM OKEREKE
Mr. Kareem Okereke, CEO of KO Management Inc is an expert project management executive with a proven track record of effective and efficient process management in Construction Building, and Product Procurement fields. Mr. Okereke has successfully managed multi-million-dollar projects to meet customer’s costs margin while meeting their bottom-line expectation. Mr. Okereke has over 20 years’ experience as an executive director of business development, entrepreneurial commercial and residential building with years of turnkey Commercial Construction expertise and Service Provision. Mr. Okereke is a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Construction Building, Research and Information Technology and has utilized his expertise to enhance client’s needs for innovative ways of accomplishing housing project needs.
For more information on KO Management or Mablestone Community, email sales@mablestone.com or visit the website at www.mablestone.com .
Angela McCoy
Angela McCoy
Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.
+1 818-836-4814
email us here