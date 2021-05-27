Stave Puzzles Raises $3,300 for The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund
NORWICH, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soon after Stave Puzzles kicked off their Virtual Silent Auction to benefit The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund on May 21, bids began to come in for the one-of-a-kind puzzle, Guardian of the Band, by Simon Combes. When the event ended on May 23 at midnight, the 250-piece, pre-crafted, Stave Traditional puzzle, valued at $2,895, brought in a total of 17 bids and was sold to T.T. from California, U.S. for $3,252. Stave rounded the highest bid up to $3,300 and sent this full amount directly to The Ellen Fund.
Stave is excited to be able to support a cause that they’re passionate about. The Ellen Show is almost always on the television in their shop in the afternoon because she keeps the artisans and staff in good spirits and fills the building with laughter. Ellen DeGeneres’s endeavor to help endangered species through her fund particularly inspired the Stave team because the organization uniquely brings attention to game changing conservation projects, uplifts women and conservationists of color, and inspires the hope that anyone can make a difference.
As the makers of the world’s finest handcrafted wooden jigsaw puzzles, Stave decided there was no better way to show their support than by auctioning off a one-of-a-kind Stave puzzle and donating 100% of the proceeds to the fund. After the success of this event, the company is looking forward to what the future holds for their Stave Gives Back Program. For updates on future fundraisers to benefit a variety of charitable causes, follow Stave Puzzles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or visit their website.
Stave Puzzles, dubbed the Rolls Royce of wooden jigsaw puzzles by Smithsonian Magazine in 1988, makes the finest, handcrafted wooden jigsaw puzzles found in the world today. They have been bringing fun, challenge, and togetherness to families and friends since 1974.
Madison Merrihew
