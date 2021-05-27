COURAGE IGENE GRANTS INTERVIEW WITH SEASONED JOURNALIST:
COURAGE IGENE RESPONDS TO JOURNALIST: CLEMENT EMMANUELDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes your ministry so special among others in the US? What is the secret behind it?
Nothing is special about it...we are just a people raised by God for such a time as this to impact the nations with the gospel and affect lives positively through our different outreaches around the world.
What does God have in store for both members and non-members of your church in 2021?
God spoke to me at the beginning of 2021...that it's time to Move Forward To Higher Heights! The Church and those that caught and received the word are already walking in it. Many testimonies abound. 2020 was a year of standing still due to the plague of COVID-19 but God said 2021, no more standing still because the plague is Dead! God said I should tell All Nations Church Family & The Body of Christ Worldwide to MOVE FORWARD just as He said to Moses in Exodus 14:13-15. When I announced that the plague is dead, many criticised me but now even the current United States administration has admitted it and now saying it's safe to go without masks.
What should worshipers in your church do this year to be partakers of the blessings that God will release at the various programmes of your church this year?
Service is the key! Serving God and service to man. God always honors and bless a man that serves.
Besides Sunday worship service and regular weekly programmes, what are major or special programmes that your church organises this year, what should be or had been the expectations of the participants in each of the programmes?
There are 3 major events of the year;
1. The just concluded Int'l Gathering of Eagles Conference held in Dallas TX every May.
2. Festival of Praise Conference, August 9-15, 2021. Held in Hudson New York.
3. November To Remember Convention held in Tucson Arizona. November 15-21, 2021
How will you describe the move of God in your church last year 2020 despite the lockdown of churches all over the world due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year?
The move of God was awesome because God preserved us. None was lost.
Please share with us how you kept your church members spiritually alive and active during the lockdown of churches.
Actively empowering them with the Word of God, engaging them in prayers and service to the community. Many who were not working were given cash money to feed their families.
To what extent will you say the lockdown affected or impacted your church during that period?
We were not affected by the lockdown at all. Only a few stopped worshipping...they were not more than 5.
What are the lessons that church leaders should learn from the lockdown of churches last year 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
They should learn to be fearless. I saw fear ravage many leaders which were very heartbreaking. Many changed their messages and were preaching "coronavirus" every week. It ought not to be so. Preach JESUS...and the plague will not come near you. Glory to Jesus!
Share with us the efforts or strategy that you deployed to bringing your church members back to church after the lockdown was lifted?
We have reached out to the 5 that left...if they choose to come back, to God be the Glory but if not, we are moving forward as God instructed!
