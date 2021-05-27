FDLE arrests Melbourne man for possession of child sexual abuse material

MELBOURNE, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Andrew James Depierro, 41, of Melbourne, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5).

The investigation began when agents discovered an IP address being utilized to offer child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer network. Agents traced the IP address to Depierro’s residence.

FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Depierro’s residence with assistance from the Melbourne Police Department. Investigators found images depicting children as young as 11 years old being sexually abused on a device belonging to Depierro. Because of the number of images and videos, each count is upgraded to a second-degree felony.

Depierro was booked into the Brevard County Jail pending first appearance. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

