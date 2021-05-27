Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction to Begin on 26th Street over Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Contact:  Mike Border, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin bridge repair on 26th Street over Interstate 29.

During repairs, left turn movements onto the I-29 on-ramps will not be allowed. Two thru lanes will be maintained during bridge repairs in each direction with reduced widths.  Repairs on the bridge are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 10, 2021.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.

The $5.2 million project will include bridge deck overlays, approach panel replacement, and PCC pavement repair.

Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, Iowa, is the prime contractor for this project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

