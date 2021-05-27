SGS featured in ‘Protecting Workers, Protecting Lives’, a new docuseries about PPE by ISEA
SGS is featured in the International Safety Equipment Association’s new docuseries about PPE – ‘Protecting Workers, Protecting Live’.GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today (27.5.21) the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) releases a new docuseries about personal protective equipment (PPE). It features experts from SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, who provide a unique perspective on the industry and the innovation taking place to protect workers and save lives.
‘Protecting Workers, Protecting Lives’ is a nine-episode series presented by the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), the leading safety equipment trade organization, and produced by dBase Media (DBM).
Premiered today, the series puts the spotlight on the PPE industry. It features key influencers from manufacturers and distributors, testing labs and specifiers, end users and standards setters, discussing new standards in safety equipment, the impact of technology and why training and education are crucial for protecting a diverse workforce.
Mark Farone, SGS IBR Laboratories, said: “This unique online video program comes at a time when the value and importance of worker safety has never been better recognized. As a leading provider of medical PPE, testing and inspection services, we are delighted to have been involved in this project, working in association with ISEA. SGS provides a “total solution” throughout the entire product life cycle, from R&D, to quality programs, production and even distribution, to ensure that medical PPE is safe to use and efficient.”
Working in partnership with the ISEA and DBM leadership teams, SGS and other ISEA member organizations addressed issues such as the rapid changes in the safety equipment for improving standards; educating on the importance of protection and prevention; product development, research, testing and verification; products designed for use; digitalization and the connected worker and industry globalization.
“As with all industry, innovation and technology is driving today’s PPE sector, so keeping up with standards has become even more important,” comments Chuck Johnson, President of ISEA. “We must continue to ensure safety equipment is relevant, effective, and performs as expected, to ensure PPE is trusted and workers are protected.”
ISEA has set the standard for the PPE industry since 1933, supporting member companies united in the goal of protecting the health and safety of people worldwide.
Why Choose SGS?
Although many countries have PPE regulations and standards, there is little or no harmonization. SGS, through its global network of PPE experts and accredited testing laboratories, can quickly and efficiently deliver testing and certification for medical PPE products to ensure they meet the regulatory requirements of their destination markets.
Watch the SGS episode: https://youtu.be/eFFzPIFCOUI
