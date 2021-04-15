SGS Launches ‘Total Solution Services’ bring a holistic approach to Electrical & Electronic Product testing
SGS launches ‘Total Solution Services’, a holistic approach to ensuring E&E goods are high quality, safe and energy efficient for complex global markets.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, has launched a ‘Total Solution Service’ for the Electrical and Electronic (E&E) Industry.
This new holistic approach has been developed in response to the increased pace of change, global connectivity and e-commerce. It aims to ensure E&E manufacturers and brands can access specialist support at every stage of a product’s life cycle from design to store shelf and end-of-life disposal.
Whether seeking enhanced product performance, improved product quality, reduced failure rates or a more positive customer experience, SGS’s Total Solution Services deliver customized plans to resolve multiple challenges. Customers will benefit from SGS’s global network of local teams offering expertise in the fields of Performance and Reliability, Regulation, Compliance and Safety.
Candy Lau, Regional Director – Connectivity & Products, SGS said: “We’re excited to offer our Total Solution Services to the global E&E industry, to provide a one-stop approach to testing. Our comprehensive approach, embracing the full gamut of testing, inspection and certification services, will support manufacturers and boost brands while improving access to new and existing markets.”
She added: “The service supports the flow of safe, accessible, high-quality E&E products to ensure secure connectivity, reduced risk, and increased consumer trust. In the end it’s only trusted because it’s tested.”
SGS Total Solution Services enable manufacturers and brands to effectively respond to the increasing impact of:
• 24/7 product reviews and customer feedback
• Increased consumer power to influence the purchasing decisions of others through the easy sharing of opinions and reviews
• An emerging gap between customer expectations and manufacturers’ ability to meet them
• A greater requirement for product verification and quality improvement to enhance brand sustainability
The services particularly support those organizations whose E&E products need to:
• Stand out from the competition
• Be compliant with local and international regulations
• Integrate into the Internet of Things (IoT)
• Be tested against product claims
• Use packaging, private label, star rating and customer reviews effectively
• Be more efficient in R&D design validation, advance technology application, manufacturing monitoring and sourcing to retailing and e-commerce operations
• Enhance sustainability and eco-design
About SGS EE Solutions
Developing the highest quality electrical and electronic goods that are safe and energy efficient is a complex challenge in today’s competitive market. Through its global network of accredited testing laboratories, SGS’s specialized teams of local experts offer a range of services to manufacturers and retailers in the electronics industry.
The value that SGS services bring dramatically enhances market access and encourages growth. SGS understands regulations and standards for every product and target market, and can help organizations reduce risk, improve efficiency and ensure compliance. SGS experts can help incorporate critical construction criteria and compliance requirements from the design stage to the end of the product life cycle.
For further information contact:
Candy Lau
Regional Director
Connectivity & Products, SGS
Email: cp.media@sgs.com
About SGS
SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
Ruth Roy
Sugarloaf Marketing
+44 1892 711240
email us here