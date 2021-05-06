SGS Celebrates Cybersecurity Milestone with Internationally Recognized Accreditation for High Security Evaluations
BSI approval allows SGS to carry out cybersecurity evaluations for the Technical Domain ‘Smart Cards & Similar Devices’.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, has been approved by the BSI (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik), the German Federal Office for Information Security, to undertake cybersecurity evaluations according to Common Criteria for the Technical Domain ‘Smart Cards and Similar Devices’.
As the foundation for high security evaluations on semiconductor chips this Technical Domain is used traditionally for mobile payments and electronic identification cards. It is also relevant to emerging markets, such as Automotive and IoT.
SGS’s Cyberlab in Graz, Austria, this approval follows successful completion of proof of competence. A major milestone for SGS, this Common Criteria accreditation complements those SGS recently gained in the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Singapore and Turkey, with the acquisition of Brightsight, the world’s leading cybersecurity evaluation laboratory for chip-based security products.
Christoph Herbst, Head of the Cyberlab in Graz said: “To secure this license, our experts had to conduct highly advanced attacks, such as Side-Channel and Fault Attacks on semiconductors chips. We are proud to have finished the process within just one year, an achievement which demonstrates the excellence, commitment and focus of our team.”
Cybersecurity at SGS
The range of products able to be evaluated relate to the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, healthcare, smart energy, smart buildings, telecommunication, mobile devices and automotive. In addition to product and software evaluations, SGS also provides cybersecurity related to systems, networks, cloud services and organizations.
This milestone clearly shows SGS’s commitment and leadership in cybersecurity in the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) world.
