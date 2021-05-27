Julie Fisher, Degelis Tufts & Kym Byrnes Talk with Candice Georgiadis
Degelis Tufts & Kym Byrnes, Co-founders of TribeTokes. Julie Fisher, co-founder of fc STUDIO Inc and its Principal Architect
You should know a lot of math — cannabis is a business just like any other business.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Degelis Tufts Pilla and Kymberly Byrnes, Co-founders of TribeTokes
As most of the world returns to normal, marketing ramp up is key to differentiate yourself from your competition. Candice Georgiadis' focus on a combination of social media and traditional website marketing reaches the vast majority of investing/consuming/resource using population. Below are her contact options, reach out and get yourself on the right track today. Below are two excerpts from recent client interviews.
-
Degelis Tufts & Kym Byrnes, Co-founders of TribeTokes
You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.
Degelis:
(1) You should know a lot of math — cannabis is a business just like any other business
(2) Beware of salesmen selling snake oil — we have been burned by a few con artists in this industry trying to get rich quick, and won’t make that mistake again! They have all been white males
(3) Develop your community — given the grassroots nature of this industry, showing up for events and being involved in advocacy work is important. Just sending LinkedIn invitations won’t cut it.
(4) Learn how to read a lab report — know the different cannabinoids, terpenes, and the sections to look for (microbials, pesticides etc)
(5) You need to innovate — the market is becoming more crowded, just like any other consumer product or service, how can you offer something better or different from what already exists on the market?
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?
Kym + Degelis:
THE END OF WAR ON DRUGS — Legalization across the board
Social Equity and Justice (Minority licenses, expungements and restructuring our legislation (stop arresting black and brown people for weed).
Plant-based healthy THC products coming to market (including beauty and topicals)
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
Kym + Degelis:
Over taxation — drives up consumer prices to unaffordable levels
Over regulation — can hurt innovation and the supply chain from developing
Poor banking legislation — access to banking and capital hurts the industry overall
The industry being taken over by large companies / MSO’s — “big cannabis” being like “big pharma”
The gov’t should help foster entrepreneurship and helping small businesses get licenses and create wealth for those who have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.
Read the rest of the interview here
-
Julie Fisher, co-founder of fc STUDIO Inc and its Principal Architect
What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why? Please share a story or example for each.
Reduce the amount of “stuff.” I don’t think that you have to put everything behind closed doors, just be thoughtful about what you are looking at every day. I recently remodeled my kitchen and got rid of my upper cabinets. It may sound counterintuitive but exposing the items that are functional and beautiful out on display brings me so much joy. It also makes you only put out what you actually use and need!
Add a pop of color or something unexpected in a space — It does not have to be an “accent wall,” but could be a great piece of art, a pillow, or even a chair with interesting upholstery. I found two incredible danish wood chairs at a Salvation Army store for $20 each. I had big white faux fur seat cushions made for them. They make me smile every time I look at them.
Add some green! Plants can help any space feel loved, warm and just better overall. I can’t believe I am saying this, but there are such great fake plants out there now, I am not opposed to throwing some fakes in areas that suffer from natural light. Like everything else, you have to limit these and create the right balance.
Make it comfortable. Who wants a space that looks great but does not feel inviting or functional? Comfortable furniture is a great investment that will bring you a lot of joy and can really change how you use a space. A living room can be formal, but still used and enjoyed regularly with some great pieces.
Create a story or a memory out of some things you love. Frame a beautiful post card from a trip that you loved. Seek things to fill your space that have meaning, not just because you think it matches or you saw it in a magazine. Everything you see should have meaning and be purposeful.
Finish reading the interview here
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn