Idencia Supports NPCA Foundation

Idencia is supporting the work of the National Precast Concrete Association Foundation in providing scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students.

TOPSFIELD, MA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. (“Idencia”) is pleased to announce that it has contributed $17,500 of products and in-kind services to support the National Precast Concrete Association (“NPCA”) Foundation in its mission of providing educational scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in civil engineering, architectural and construction-related curricula.

The gift was contributed to the silent auction conducted each year by the NPCA Foundation at the NPCA’s annual Precast Show, the preeminent trade show for manufacturers of precast and prestressed concrete products. The 2021 Precast Show was held last week in New Orleans, LA.

Idencia CEO, Jeff Pollock, stated: “Idencia’s reason for being is to promote growth… of its customers, its employees and the community at large. We are delighted that we share this core value with the NPCA Foundation and are very happy to help young people achieve their growth potential with scholarship assistance.”

Idencia contributed an annual subscription to its data tracking SaaS offering, set-up & training and related hardware, the full value of which is $17,500. This is the second such donation in the past two years, bringing the total value of NPCA Foundation contributions to $35,000.

Pollock added: “We are grateful to Holbrook’s Precast, Killawog, NY, for their winning bid! We look forward to helping them digitize their QC process, locate inventory in the yard and automate shipping processes, among others.”

For more information, please contact: Jeffrey M. Pollock, CEO; jpollock@idencia.com.



Idencia, Inc. (Topsfield, MA) offers the Idencia system, a product tracking service that advances productivity in the manufacture, construction and maintenance of products used in public infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels and railroad track. The company sells to manufacturers of precast concrete, pre-stressed concrete and steel products throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

Holbrook’s Precast (Killawog, NY) Located in a mid-upstate area of New York, Holbrook’s Precast, Inc. is a quality manufacturer of precast concrete items for highways, residential construction, septic systems, along with home landscaping and agricultural products.

