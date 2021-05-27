Prasoon Shrivastava and Ashley Saye sit down with Fotis Georgiadis
Prasoon Shrivastava, Founder and CEO of Prasoon Design Studio
Ashley Saye, Co-Founder of Presence from Daily Rays Inc
Anger leads to clouding of judgment, which results in bewilderment of the memory. When the memory is bewildered, the intellect gets destroyed; and when the intellect is destroyed, one is ruined."
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)
As the area of our knowledge grows, so does the perimeter of our ignorance. The biggest setback I experienced was during my tenure as Director of Arkiplan International, a global architecture firm when we decided to take our international practice to the Southeast Asia market during the 2009–10 economic meltdown. We made decisions based on our gut feeling instead of data, which cost us dearly and impacted the overall business.
2. When you have to make a choice and don’t make it, that is in itself a choice.
In life, we are always choosing, and our choices determine where we go. I always tell my colleagues that not every opportunity in life is meant to be taken. My decisions are driven not by fear of missing out but are carefully selected in all aspects of my business and my personal life.
3. Uncertainty is the only certainty in life.
We live in a complex world of interdependent ecosystems and often have to depend on so many unknown factors. No matter how many business plans we make or strategies we deploy to achieve our goal, the journey is full of surprises and we have to keep adjusting. COVID-19 is one recent example of how timely maneuvers and strategy changes enabled us to overcome challenges.
4. Someone else’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality.
At the age of 26, I decided to set up a business in Dubai while practicing in a small town in India. I was told that this was overly ambitious and that I was living in a fool’s paradise, which did discourage me a bit. It worked out just fine with hard work and a bit of luck!
5. krodhād bhavati sammohaḥ sammohāt smṛiti-vibhramaḥ
smṛiti-bhranśhād buddhi-nāśho buddhi-nāśhāt praṇaśhyati
Translation: Anger leads to clouding of judgment, which results in bewilderment of the memory. When the memory is bewildered, the intellect gets destroyed; and when the intellect is destroyed, one is ruined.
I have learned through experience that I make my best decisions when my mind is calm and not agitated. If I make an impaired decision, it can snowball and impact others, and can even have financial impacts on projects and business.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)
Share your idea with others. In the beginning, I was so worried that people were going to “steal” my idea, but it’s really all about the team and execution. It is so important to get feedback from family and friends and it also prepares you for future questions from partners, investors, social channels, and even the media.
Failure is a detour that takes you closer to success. I think back on my first few years in commercial real estate when I had to make 100 cold calls every single day. I’ll admit I came close to tears a few times in the beginning. Eventually, I grew a thicker skin and was able to reframe my mindset; the more rejection I received, the closer I got to the wins.
Optimize through outsourcing and automation wherever you can. There is no fast track to success, but there are so many tools and resources out there to help you organize certain tasks. Success takes time. Early in my career, I was told the average business takes 3–5 years to turn a profit. It doesn’t happen overnight!
You don’t need to be an expert at everything. When the idea for Presence was born, I didn’t have any experience building consumer products. I had to lean on my network and brought in a CEO to help me build a kick-ass team.
Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?
The first quote I wrote on a chalkboard is “Everything you want is on the other side of fear” by Jack Canfield. This is something I always refer to when challenges present themselves. Nothing is gained by staying in your comfort zone. You won’t grow or experience the spice of life. “Old ways won’t open new doors”. When reaching an insurmountable roadblock, try a new path. “None of us is as smart as all of us” by Ken Blanchard. You can go much farther if you build a great team to lean on.
