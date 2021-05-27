Talkers Magazine Founder Michael Harrison Helps Animal Welfare Movement W/ Song Encouraging Millions To Have Compassion
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY - Long time American broadcaster and Talkers Magazine Publisher Michael Harrison is helping to raise awareness for the cause of Animal Welfare. As one of two new members of Gunhill Road (a legendary rock band that has been around since 1969) Harrison has written and narrated the lyrics for the group's song "I Know You're Real (Spoken Version)" - an anthem for Animal Welfare.
"I Know You're Real (Spoken Version)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIbOsKBz6og
"I believe that all the more compassion a society has for animals, the stronger that society is. Animals are not here for the amusement for humans and nor do they deserve to be killed in barbaric ways to satisfy a food craving. Our band created this song to spread the message of mercy for these beautiful beings. We all have a moral obligation to speak up and defend those who do not have a voice and those who cannot defend themselves," said Michael Harrison.
The song appears among a collection of 13 new tracks on the new album by Gunhill Road titled "What Year Is This!" The album also contains a sung version featuring new band member Brian Koonin in the lead vocal role.
For more information, please visit: https://www.gunhillroadmusic.com/
About Gunhill Road
40 years after their hit single "Back When My Hair Was Short" rocketed to the Top 10 in AM radio markets around the country. In November, 2013, the trio - Glenn Leopold, Steve Goldrich and Paul Reisch (who replaced original Gil Roman in the summer of 1973) – returned to the studio to work on the long-awaited third recording, a 19-track CD due for release sometime in 2014.
The band was formed in Mount Vernon, NY in the late 1960s, and first performed at New York's premier club The Bitter End. Soon after, they began to open for many of the top acts of the time, and were considered one of the best opening acts in the business. They shared the stage with such well-known and diverse names as George Carlin, Carly Simon, Lily Tomlin, Kris Kristofferson, Robert Klein, Jim Croce, Bette Midler, Poco, Harry Chapin, John Sebastian, Cheech and Chong, Gordon Lightfoot, Soupy Sales, Patti Smith, Blood, Sweat & Tears, John Sebastian, Chick Corea, Mongo Santamaria, The Carpenters, Bill Haley and the Comets, Ace Trucking Company, Andy Kaufman, Ry Cooder, Brownsville Station, John Prine, It's a Beautiful Day, Dr Hook ,The Persuasions, Charlie Daniels, Mel Tillis, Martin Mull, Livingston Taylor, John Hartford, and Zippy the Chimp (animal acts are always the toughest to upstage). In February. 2014, Universal Music digitized and released GUNHILL ROAD: FIRST STOP as a digital download. Finally available after 43 years, Gunhill Road's maiden effort can be ordered from iTunes or Amazon.
Ryan McCormick
"I Know You're Real (Spoken Version)"