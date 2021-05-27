West Tennessee Weekly Construction May 26-June 2, 2021

Per TDOT Specifications, there will be no temporary lane closures permitted on interstates or state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 28 - 6:00 AM Tuesday, June 1 in observance of Memorial Day Holiday

District 47 - West TN – Northern DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR-104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

GIBSON COUNTY, SR-104: There will be temporary daytime lane closures eastbound and westbound on SR-104 from LM 3.7 (SR-188) to LM 8.2 (Dyersburg Hwy.) for crack sealing.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-356: There will be possible lane closures eastbound and westbound on SR 356 from SR 54 to near US 79 (SR 76) for resurfacing

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

TDOT DISTRICT 47 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., and Friday, May 28, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Restrictions: Beginning May 21, 2021, Temporary signal is in place with 11’ lane restrictions.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Restrictions: Beginning May 11, 2021, Temporary signal is in place with 11’ lane restrictions.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: Thursday, May 27: There will temporary lane closure on SR 128 from near Clifton Road LM 19.22 to SR 114 LM 24.42 for coring operation.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 LM 26.7-27.3 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR 19) is now open.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Friday, May 28, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be temporary closures on I-40 east and westbound in Haywood County MM 45-46 for bridge inspection.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

Restrictions: February 1, 2020 there was a 12’ width restriction put in place.

MADISON AND HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40 (TDOT Floating Maintenance)

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday June 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will intermittent lane closures on I-40 in Madison and Henderson Counties east and westbound from MM64 to MM120 for Floating Maintenance to repair areas of damaged asphalt.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 (TDOT Survey)

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible shoulder closures on I-40 westbound near Exit 66. Motorists should use caution.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 (Concrete Repair):

Thursday, May 27, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Thursday, May 27, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: The “On” ramps and “Off” ramps at Exit 93 will have construction activity but will remain open. Flaggers will be present on the ramps.

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I- 40 eastbound from MM 87.6 to MM 95.0 will be down one lane for saw cutting and removal and replacement of damaged concrete.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 westbound from the Haywood County Line to near Lower Brownsville Rd.

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday , May 27 and Tuesday, June, 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from LM 0.00 (MM 67.1) to LM 7.30 (MM 74.4) for OGFC paving operations. Additionally, there will be intermittent shoulder closures during daytime hours to allow for flowable fill curing time. Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

One Lane Closed until Summer of 2021: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 2 through Friday, June 4, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 88.0 for beam setting on the railroad bridge at MM 84.0.

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

Friday, June 4, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, June 7, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from MM 82.0 to MM 84.5. Median crossovers will be utilized during this time frame to allow crews to safely set beams on the Henderson Road overpass bridge. For a majority of the weekend, either eastbound or westbound traffic will have 2 through lanes depending on which portion of the bridge is being erected. For example, if crews are setting beams on the South portion of the bridge, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the westbound side, while westbound traffic will still have 2 though lanes. If crews are setting beams on the North portion of the bridge, westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the eastbound side, while the eastbound traffic will still have 2 through lanes.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-5:

Tuesday, June 1, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Close the right/northbound lane of S. Highland Ave (SR 5), beginning intersection with Heron Grove Rd and continuing north 200', to allow AT&T maintenance work in existing manhole.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR-5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 overpass bridge as well as on/off ramps at exit 82 and exit 80 for grinding of concrete ramps, grinding of the bridge, and painting of the center 51’ median wall.

Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR-5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, and painting.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, June 3, and Friday June 4, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Thursday, June 3, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 overpass bridge as well as on/off ramps at exit 82 and exit 80 for grinding of concrete ramps, grinding of the bridge, and painting of the center 51’ median wall.

Friday, June 4, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, June 7, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, and painting.

Monday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 9, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and ramp closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for ramp grinding, bridge grinding, and painting.

TDOT DISTRICT 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., and Friday, May 28, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from Shelby County Line MM 27.0 to near

Exit 35 MM 35.0.

Wednesday, May 19 through Friday, May 21 and Sunday, May 23 through Thursday, May 27, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 27.0 to MM 35.0 will have lane closures for nighttime resurfacing operations. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing on SR 76 from SR 57 to SR 193, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-222:

Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: SR 222 will have mobile lane closures in both directions for crack sealing from SR 59 to I-40 exit 42. Weather Permitting.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road (LM 0.00) to Key Corner Road (LM 9.36) will cause temporary lane closures daily.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Mississippi River will be closed indefinitely. https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2021/5/11/i-40-hernando-desoto-bridge-shut-down-for-repairs.html

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: The interchange at Whitten Road (Eastbound Exit 14 Ramp)

LOOK AHEAD:

Tuesday, June 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The eastbound I-40 Exit Ramp to northbound Whitten Road will be reduced from two lanes to one lane for pouring concrete widening. June 2 and 3 will serve as backup dates. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3: Resurfacing on SR 3 (US 51) from Stage Rd. to near Millington Rd.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 1: 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT closures with one lane to remain open on SR-3 north and southbound (MM 16.25 to MM 19.20) to allow for resurfacing and safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: There will be lane closures on both north and southbound SR 14/Third Street (US 61) over I-55 for bridge repairs.

Restrictions: Traffic is reduced to two lanes in each direction with a 12’-0” lane restriction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The emergency slide repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59:

Wednesday, May 26: There will temporary lane closure on SR 59 from SR 178 LM 8.660 to SR 3 LM 18.990 for coring operation.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair

Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 1, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14 NB, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SR 14 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 25A “Off” ramp to I-55 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 23B to Airways SB, I-240 EB EXIT 28 “On” ramp from South Parkway, I-55 SB EXIT 6B to I-240 WB, I-55 SB EXIT 9 “Off” ramp to Mallory, I-55 NB EXIT 11 “On” ramp from McLemore, and I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum. Weather Permitting.If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 1, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations in Lauderdale County, SR 3, MM 7.0–MM 21.0, SR 209, MM 15.0–MM 16.2, Fayette County, SR 59 WB, MM 3.6–3.9, Tipton County, SR 178, MM 3.9–4.0, and SR 54, MM 0.6–MM 0.8. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic where necessary. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 WB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “Off” ramp to SR 14 NB, I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SR 14 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 25A “Off” ramp to I-55 SB, I-240 WB EXIT 23B to Airways SB, I-240 EB EXIT 28 “On” ramp from South Parkway, I-55 SB EXIT 6B to I-240 WB, I-55 SB EXIT 9 “Off” ramp to Mallory, I-55 NB EXIT 11 “On” ramp from McLemore, and I-55 NB EXIT 12C “On” ramp from Metal Museum. Weather Permitting.

TDOT DISTRICT 49 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., and Friday, May 28, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.