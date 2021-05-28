Glasses That Make The World A Better Place

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Online eyewear retailer SmartBuyGlasses.co.nz has an array of environment-friendly eyewear collections. Support the planet with their fashion-forward frames.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recreate. Reimagine. Restore- These are the words that poet Jordan Sanchez uses to call for a greener world. This World Environment Day’s theme is Ecosystem Restoration. Among the many ways in which we can restore the ecosystem, things that can be done include growing trees and cleaning up water bodies.

Online eyewear retailer SmartBuyGlasses.co.nz has been leading the way in supporting environmental causes with its numerous partnerships leading to planet-friendly stylish eyewear.

Oh My Woodness!
Oh My Woodness! eyewear collection is partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects. The cause helps plant life-saving trees in Haiti, Madagascar or Nepal, to combat deforestation and provide essential employment to some of the most vulnerable communities. Every product in the collection is a stylish masterpiece using natural wood and bamboo. Use the code OMW50 to buy 1 pair of Oh My Woodness! Glasses with FREE 1.5 prescription lenses and get 50% OFF on the 2nd pair.

Arise Collective
Arise Collective is one of the most premium, affordable, and socially driven brands exclusively available at SmartBuyGlasses.co.nz, it is partnered with 1% for the planet, meaning that they pledge 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.

The brand recently partnered with WWF New Zealand to upcycle plastic commercial gill nets pulled from the Great Barrier Reef, which were a huge threat to marine creatures and reef health. The net was then transformed into sustainable sunglasses. The ReefCycle collection aims to support a net-free North, with 50% of proceeds funding further WWF conservation work to protect New Zealand’s marine wildlife.

About the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with online stores in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.com in the US and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalogue of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.

